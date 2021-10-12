Former fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz facing difficulty walking due to bone disease

In a video shared on Twitter, Sarfaraz Nawaz can be seen walking down the street using a walker.

The London-based cricketer-turned-politician is suffering from a bone disease due to which his mobility is affected.



In 2019, the former Test bowler was admitted to a hospital in London due to a heart problem.

Former Test cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz is suffering from a bone disease due to which he is having difficulty in walking for the past few months.



Nawaz has been living in Tooting, London, for many years with his family.



Inventor of the reverse swing that left many a batsmen clueless back in the day, Nawaz played 55 Tests for Pakistan and took 177 wickets. He also played 45 one-day internationals and picked 63 wickets besides taking 1,005 first-class wickets.



Nawaz is best known for his nine for 86 against Australia at Melbourne in 1979 that included a spell of seven wickets for just one run off 33 balls.

Following his retirement from the game, Nawaz became a commentator and later joined politics.