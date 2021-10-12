 
Former fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz facing difficulty walking due to bone disease

  • In a video shared on Twitter, Sarfaraz Nawaz can be seen walking down the street using a walker.
  • The London-based cricketer-turned-politician is suffering from a bone disease due to which his mobility is affected.
  • In 2019, the former Test bowler was admitted to a hospital in London due to a heart problem.

Former Test cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz is suffering from a bone disease due to which he is having difficulty in walking for the past few months. 

In a 44-seconds video shared on Twitter, the London-based cricketer-turned-politician can be seen walking down the street using a walker.

Nawaz has been living in Tooting, London, for many years with his family.

In 2019, the former Test bowler was admitted to a hospital in London due to a heart problem.

Inventor of the reverse swing that left many a batsmen clueless back in the day, Nawaz played 55 Tests for Pakistan and took 177 wickets. He also played 45 one-day internationals and picked 63 wickets besides taking 1,005 first-class wickets.

Nawaz is best known for his nine for 86 against Australia at Melbourne in 1979 that included a spell of seven wickets for just one run off 33 balls.

Following his retirement from the game, Nawaz became a commentator and later joined politics.

