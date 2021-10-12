 
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Aryan is being targeted 'because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son': Prahlad Kakkar

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Indian Ad film director Prahlad Kakkar is bashing the political conundrum around Aryan Khan's arrest.

Speaking with an Indian media outlet, Kakkar said that the authorities are running after Shah Rukh Khan's son because of the actor's association with the Congress.

“Aryan is a 23-year-old adult. He’s not some underage boy. If you have a problem with Aryan then you have a problem with him. If you have a problem with his father, then you should have a problem with everybody’s father. Why are people only talking about Aryan's father? There have been dozens of arrests in the case, but why is only Aryan’s father in the news?”

Kakkar continued, “He is being targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, why else? There is no proof that he was carrying anything with him. They are looking at his phone, at one-year-old old messages, when he was in England and trying to tell people that he is involved in an international drug cartel. What rubbish!”

Speaking about the double standards of the Indian industry, Kakkar also highlighted that the on-going circumstances could have a 'central government' agenda.

“The film industry never speaks out. Why should they change? They are very selfish people. They only protect themselves; they don't know if it is a central government agenda to go after Shah Rukh, because of his association with the Congress. Everyone wants to follow the government today, even the press. Even sections of media don’t write anything against the government.”

