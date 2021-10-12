 
Showbiz
Shah Rukh Khan changed Aryan's lawyer on Salman Khan's advice?

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has hired a new lawyer for his son Aryan Khan who was recently arrested during a raid.

Local media said that senior lawyer Amit Desai would now represent Aryan after his bail plea was rejected thrice.

India Today reported Desai is the same lawyer who had represented Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case and got the star acquitted.

The report said Desai had represented Salman for his bail hearing in 2015 and had challenged a lower court’s order sentencing the actor to five years of rigorous imprisonment in the case. 

The report comes days after Salman Khan was spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan's house in Mumbai.

As the news of SRK changing the lawyer surfaced online, fans started speculating that the Bollywood King took the decision on Salman's advice.

