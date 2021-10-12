Senator Mushahid Hussain calls on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman

Senator Hussain leads seven-member delegation of Standing Committee on Defence.



Delegation briefed about "role and functions of Joint Staff Headquarters".

JSH is functioning with a national perspective to protect and promote Pakistan’s defence and national security: JCSC chairman

A seven-member delegation of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain called on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Nadeem Raza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The military’s media wing issued a statement saying that the standing committee was comprehensively briefed about the “role and functions of Joint Staff Headquarters, work plan of the Tri-Services, and efforts of security environment and defence forces for peace and stability” in the country.

“The JSH is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s defence and national security,” said General Raza in his address to the meeting.

He also highlighted the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, said the ISPR.