Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Pakistani couple's viral video gets love from across the border

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

The viral video of a Pakistani couple that racked up millions of views on Facebook has now been featured by an Indian digital video publisher, Brut India.

After Pakistanis, Indian Facebook users are also swooning over the love that this adorable couple shares.

The Indian publisher shared two videos of the couple in which they could be seen expressing their love to each other through small gestures.

It should be noted that once the first video went viral, the man had shot another one a few days later to surprise his wife again, but this time for her birthday.

Here are some reactions to the video from Indian viewers.

A Facebook user named Arati Giri adored the couple and wished them a "lifetime of love and happiness".

Another user said that "a happy wife makes a happy life".

A third user seemed to be impressed with the gesture shown by the man in the video and said he will apply the same to his life whenever he gets married.

One of the users explained the "importance" of women in men's lives and also shared some tips for men to treat their wives.

Another user shared similar views and wrote that the real way to treat one's wives is to surprise them.

The couple's video depicting life after marriage gets over a million views

A video featuring a Pakistani couple had gone viral last month, depicting how interesting and beautiful married life could be if people find love and happiness in little things.

The video went viral and garnered over a million views from users as they praised the couple and admired the way they expressed love to each other.

