Thursday Oct 14 2021
Yasir Hussain praises Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with anecdote from Ajay Devgn

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Actor Yasir Hussain is remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with a story narrated by Indian actor Ajay Devgn.

"Nusrat Sahab jesa Artist sadiyon mai paida hota hai. (An artist like Nusrat Sahab is only born in centuries)" Yasir Hussain captioned alongside Ajay Devgn's clip on his Instagram this Wednesday. 

In the video, fans could see Ajay Devgn talking about a time when Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan visited India for work-related reasons.

“Nusrat Fateh Ali visited India to make music, and was staying in a hotel. Commuting was a problem for the legendary singer due to concerns around weight, so Nusrat Jee asked lyricist Anand Bakshi to visit him. Mr. Bakshi assumed that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is egoistic and refused to initiate a meeting."

After days of sharing lyrics and composition remotely, Ajay Devgn revealed that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan decided to himself pay a visit to Anand Bakshi.

Painstakingly, he arrived at Bakshi's house with the help of eight people. 

"When Mr. Bakshi saw this, he got embarrassed and literally cried, he also admitted that he had a stupid ego and shifted with Nusrat Fateh Ali Sahab for a month," said Ajay Devgn.


