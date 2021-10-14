No differences between military and govt: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. File photo

Minister for Information Fawad Chauhdry says the government and military are "on the same page".

Says the process for appointing the new DG ISI will be completed soon.

Chaudhry says making the process of the DG ISI's appointment controversial is highly inappropriate.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday denied reports of differences between the government and military leadership over the appointment of the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).



Talking to reporters in the Parliament House, the information minister said that the situation is "Allhamdollillah fine".

“Everyone, at the turn of every hour, is trying to twist the matter to amass some popularity."

He said that the process of DG ISI’s appointment has started and will complete soon and that “there's no dispute between the government and the military".



"Everyone is on the same page.”

Chaudhry said that the government respects all institutions.

Earlier in a social media post, Chaudhry said the game that a certain section wanted to play on the issue of the appointment has failed.

"Now it is being said that the prime minister will conduct an interview for the appointment of the new DG ISI. Meetings before such appointments are a normal practice," he said.



He added that it is "highly inappropriate" to make such meetings controversial.

'Ideal relationship with military'

On Tuesday, during a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister said that during the meeting — chaired by Imran Khan — the issue of DG ISI was also discussed.

"A long meeting took place between PM Imran Khan and the army chief last night," Chaudhry said, adding that the government shares "an ideal relationship with the military".

"The prime minister shares a very close relationship with the army chief," he added. "The Prime Minister's Office will never take a step that would hurt the reputation of the army."

The minister said that the government will adopt a legal procedure to appoint the DG ISI and will ensure all constitutional requirements are fulfilled in this regard.

"It is the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint the DG ISI," he said.

‘PM wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to stay as DG ISI’

Later in the day, PTI's Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar said that PM Imran Khan wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general of the ISI amid the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

"The prime minister wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months," Dogar, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs said during an interview with a private TV channel.

The chief whip said the premier, during Tuesday's cabinet meeting, had mentioned that respect for the army and for the prime minister go hand in hand, adding the government wants to be on the same page with all the institutions.

The prime minister, according to Dogar, noted that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was also a good, professional soldier.

Dogar said three to five names will be put forward before the prime minister and he will pick the new DG ISI from among them. "The prime minister said the appointment is not a matter of ego for him."