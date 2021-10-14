Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail till 'at least' Oct 20

 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail 'at least' till Oct 20

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, will not go home today.

According to reports, judge V V Patil has reserved his order on Aryan Khan's bail plea. Patil says that he will try to give the order after Dussehra. Aryan Khan is thus to stay in the common cell at Arthur Road jail till October 20.

In the October 13 hearing, Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai rejected all allegations of the star kid's association to international drug ring.

"Is this boy [Aryan] involved in any international drug trafficking? They say we are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. Well, you go ahead and continue. But this allegation is inherently absurd and false."

Answering about the objectionable WhatsApp chats, that were brought forward by the NCB, Amit said, "Today's WhatsApp chats between friends can sound different.These are private moments which are being investigated. You can go ahead and investigate. But this has nothing to with illicit drug trafficking. Context is important when we deal with evidentiary value. There are no messages about the rave party."

