Snapchat video: FIA arrests Lahore student for brandishing toy pistol in college

US agency notices video, contacts Interpol who informs FIA about the incident.

In the Snapchat video, the boy can be seen pulling out a pistol from under his desk.

Subsequent probe reveals the gun was not a real one, rather, it was a toy.

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested a student for brandishing a pistol in college, after US authorities informed the agency of it.

However, the initial investigation revealed that the student was showing off a toy pistol in the video, instead of a real one.

The boy, a resident of the Canal Housing Society and a student of a private college, uploaded the video on Snapchat.

The boy can be seen taking out a pistol from his desk.

A monitoring agency of the US saw the video and reported it to Interpol, raising concern that the pistol can be used by the student in the college.

The Interpol contacted the FIA and its crime wing arrested the student. However, during the probe, the agency came to know that the student was carrying a toy pistol. Later, the student was released on a personal guarantee.

School shootings are quite common in the US. So far, in 2021, there have been at least 106 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 22 deaths and 57 injuries in the US.

