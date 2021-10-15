 
pakistan
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Snapchat video: FIA arrests Lahore student for brandishing toy pistol in college

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File
A representational image. Photo: File

  • US agency notices video, contacts Interpol who informs FIA about the incident. 
  • In the Snapchat video, the boy can be seen pulling out a pistol from under his desk. 
  • Subsequent probe reveals the gun was not a real one, rather, it was a toy. 

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested a student for brandishing a pistol in college, after US authorities informed the agency of it. 

However, the initial investigation revealed that the student was showing off a toy pistol in the video, instead of a real one. 

The boy, a resident of the Canal Housing Society and a student of a private college, uploaded the video on Snapchat. 

The boy can be seen taking out a pistol from his desk. 

A monitoring agency of the US saw the video and reported it to Interpol, raising concern that the pistol can be used by the student in the college. 

The Interpol contacted the FIA and its crime wing arrested the student. However, during the probe, the agency came to know that the student was carrying a toy pistol. Later, the student was released on a personal guarantee.

School shootings are quite common in the US. So far, in 2021, there have been at least 106 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 22 deaths and 57 injuries in the US. 

More From Pakistan:

Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks

Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks
COVID-19: Pakistan's active cases drop below 40,000 for first time in fourth wave

COVID-19: Pakistan's active cases drop below 40,000 for first time in fourth wave
Forced conversion only an issue in three Sindh districts: Qadri

Forced conversion only an issue in three Sindh districts: Qadri
250,000 jobs created under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority: PM Imran Khan

250,000 jobs created under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority: PM Imran Khan
Avenfiled reference: NAB's plea against Maryam's new petition rejected

Avenfiled reference: NAB's plea against Maryam's new petition rejected
Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15

Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15
Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources

Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources
Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS

Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS
Reham Khan loses defamation case to Zulfi Bukhari, will have to pay £50,000

Reham Khan loses defamation case to Zulfi Bukhari, will have to pay £50,000
Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO
President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students

Latest

view all