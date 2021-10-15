Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks

 
pakistan
LAHORE: Dozens of students secured 1,100 out of 1,100 marks in the results announced by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore of the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021.

According to a The News report published today, reports of such cases from the other eight exam boards in Punjab have also emerged.

The intermediate exams were held under special circumstances this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, under which candidates had appeared in optional subjects only.

As per the new policy, marks obtained in optional subjects were reflected in compulsory subjects with 5% additional marks. This led to maximum marks i.e. 1,100 out of 1,100 marks in some cases.

Among those who secured 1,100 out of 1,100 marks also included two students from Danish Schools (roll numbers 531415 and 580695).

Under the promotion policy approved by the provincial cabinet, all candidates who failed in any subject were awarded 33% marks. Therefore the overall pass percentage was over 98%. The rest of the 2% candidates had not appeared in the exams.

A review of the results announced by the BISE Lahore showed that an overall 98.71% of students were declared successful in the exam.

As per the recently-approved promotion policy, no candidate of BISE Lahore was declared to have failed like the rest of the eight boards of Punjab. The remaining almost 2% of candidates who did not appear in the exam were those who could not move into the next class as per promotion policy.

While announcing the results, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that no position holders would be announced as the board had followed the promotion policy.

To a question, he said that since no one had access to the result data till Thursday evening only simple insights could be shared with media.

As per the break-up, in the Pre-Medical group, 15,589 candidates secured A+ grade, in Pre-Engineering 4,505, General Science 2,999, Commerce 422 and in the Humanities group 5,403 candidates secured A+ grade.

Overall 31,353 candidates got A+ grades, 23,737 candidates got A, 29,601 candidates got B while 35,067 candidates got Grade C, 39,219 candidates got Grade D while 24,347 candidates got the E grade.

