 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth's 'Attention' in rare video: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings to Charlie Puths attention in rare video: Watch
Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings to Charlie Puth's attention in rare video: Watch

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has some impressive taste in music.

An old video of Aryan is making rounds on the internet which features the star kid singing and playing guitar to Charlie Puth's hit song Attention. Aryan is also accompanied by a friend who takes turns in the jamming session.

Aryan Khan is currently held in Arthur Road jail, Mumbai, over alleged allegations of possession and dealing of drugs. Lawyers of the 23-year-old was, who was arrested on October 3, have applied a plea for bail.


More From Showbiz:

Aryan Drug Case: Star kid speaks to parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on video call

Aryan Drug Case: Star kid speaks to parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on video call
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel
Mehwish Hayat discloses admiration for Jennifer Lopez

Mehwish Hayat discloses admiration for Jennifer Lopez
Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail till 'at least' Oct 20

Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail till 'at least' Oct 20
Peek Into Falak Shabir's baby-sitting session with newborn Alyana: 'I love it'

Peek Into Falak Shabir's baby-sitting session with newborn Alyana: 'I love it'
Yasir Hussain praises Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with anecdote from Ajay Devgn

Yasir Hussain praises Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with anecdote from Ajay Devgn
'Aryan Khan is not a first time consumer': NCB counsel

'Aryan Khan is not a first time consumer': NCB counsel
Kareena Kapoor to star with Prabhas in her next film?

Kareena Kapoor to star with Prabhas in her next film?
Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami

Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami
Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star'

Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star'

Salman Khan proves to be a real friend of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan Ordeal

Salman Khan proves to be a real friend of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan Ordeal
Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing

Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing

Latest

view all