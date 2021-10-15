 
pakistan
Friday Oct 15 2021
PM launches Kisan Portal to 'improve life of small farmers' in Pakistan

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan launches 'Kisan Portal' for country's farmers.
  • Government will help farmers in adopting new techniques to increase crop yields, says premier.
  • Says pressure on Pakistani rupee is temporary and will be over soon.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says his vision to promote the agriculture sector is focused on improving the life of small farmers and resolving their grievances on priority.

Addressing on Friday the launch of the Kisan Portal, at the Pakistan Citizens Portal, he assured farmers that the government will stand by them, as he believed that “serving the farming community was in fact a service to Pakistan”.

PM Imran Khan said his government is focusing on agricultural research, particularly seed development, to increase the yield of crops.

He said the yield of the dairy sector in the developed world is six times higher than in Pakistan and emphasised on development to boost production in this sector.

He stressed the importance of water conservation to ensure ample supply to farmers for irrigation purposes. The construction of 10 big dams, he said, was an unprecedented step taken by his government. He said work on several projects was underway and aimed to address the water needs of the country, the common man and farmers, he said.

The prime minister said that the world over, the agriculture sector had an insurance cover. He said the Kisan card will enable small farmers to get financial support in case their yield is damaged from natural calamities.

He said the pressure on the Pakistani rupee is temporary and will be over soon.

The price of palm oil, he said, had almost doubled in the international market and had a negative impact on the rates in Pakistan.

Similarly, he said, Pakistan had to import wheat, sugar and pulses.

The prime minister said that with the government’s efforts, the country would witness a revolution in the production of soya bean, olive oil and avocado.

He said training programmes for farmers were on the cards with the assistance of China to guide them on better farming techniques.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was blessed with natural resources, which if properly utilized through scientific means, could result in a boom in the agriculture sector.

The PM’s Special Assistant Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that under the government’s initiative, farmers will get subsidies on seeds, fertilisers and the purchase of agricultural machinery.

He said the government is focusing on rural development with the uplift of farmers and giving them better support prices for their produce.

He said the budget for the agriculture sector had been doubled at federal and provincial levels.

He mentioned that never in the history of Pakistan has a government extended such facilities to farmers.

Prior to the launch of the Kisan Portal, there was no specific category to register the grievances of farmers on the Pakistan Citizens Portal. The step will help the farmers get their problems resolved on a priority basis, the PM Office said.

A total of 123 dashboards have been set up at the federal and provincial levels under the Kisan Portal.

