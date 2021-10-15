Examinations conducted under BISE Lahore were not satisfactory: controller examination

— Online/File

LAHORE: Reacting to news published by Geo.tv on Friday regarding dozens of students obtaining 100% marks, BISE Lahore Controller Examination Tahir Hussain Jafri has admitted that the exams conducted under the board and the marking done were not satisfactory.

"There is room for improvement in both — examinations and marking," Jafri said while speaking to Geo News.



He said that 53 students secured 1,100 out of 1,100 marks in the results announced by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore of the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021.

Jafri clarified, however, that students have secured full marks in elective subjects in the past as well.



He added that according to the average marks scored in elective subjects, marks have been allocated for other subjects.



"Candidates who left their copies blank were also given 33 marks as per the coronavirus policy," he said. Moreover, the controller said that 5% additional marks have been added to those 33 marks.

"Marking has been done on a reduced syllabus according to the board policy," Jafri said.

A review of the results announced by the BISE Lahore showed that overall 98.71% of students were declared successful in the exam.

As per the recently-approved promotion policy, no candidate of BISE Lahore was declared to have failed like the rest of the eight boards of Punjab. The remaining nearly 2% candidates who did not appear in the exam were those who could not move into the next class as per the promotion policy.

While announcing the results, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that no position holders would be announced as the board had followed the promotion policy.

To a question, he said that since no one had access to the results till Thursday evening only simple insights could be shared with the media.

As per the break down, in the Pre-Medical group, 15,589 candidates secured A+ grade, in Pre-Engineering 4,505, General Science 2,999, Commerce 422 and in the Humanities group 5,403 candidates secured A+ grade.

Overall, 31,353 candidates got A+ grades, 23,737 candidates got A, 29,601 candidates got B, 35,067 candidates got C, 39,219 candidates got D while 24,347 candidates got the E grade.



