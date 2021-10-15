 
Other
Friday Oct 15 2021
Friday Oct 15, 2021

BISE Sahiwal to announce matric results tomorrow

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal will announce the results for matriculation tomorrow, the board said in a statement.

The results would be available on the respective board's websites on Saturday. The result announcement ceremony will be held at the board's offices.

Sources privy to the development told The News that the Punjab government had sought cabinet members' approval through circulation and the process was almost complete.

They added that the BISEs would announce the results as soon as the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) gets approval from the relevant authorities.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

