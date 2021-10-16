BISE Sargodha SSC result 2021: Punjab board 10th class result 2021

— Online/File

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sargodha will announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2021 today.

The board will announce the results at 5pm, which will be available on Geo.tv soon after the result gazette is released.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2021 today at the same time.

