Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Indian actress and model Sherlyn Chopra has filed a police complaint against Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra.

The It's My Life actress filed the complaint to register an FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation.

She has alleged that she is a victim of fraud and mental harassment caused by Shilpa and Raj.

Chopra lodged the police complaint on October 14, according to Indian media.

Indian media also reported that Chopra is set to hold a press conference where she would reveal details about the allegations made against the businessman and Shilpa.

Meanwhile, Shilpa and Raj’s legal team has also warned for legal action against Chopra over alleged statement she intends on making.