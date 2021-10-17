 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at end of road in divorce journey

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at end of road in divorce journey

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are now very close to being officially divorced.

As per TMZ, the former couple did not have a prenup so by California law they are to split everything that they have acquired during their 10-year marriage.

It remains to be seen whether either of them will be paying spousal or child support.

As per documents, the exes will share joint and physical custody of their three children Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5.

The news comes after the two were previously throwing jibes at each other but now seem to be happy with their current partners. 

While Megan is famously dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Brian is seeing Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. 

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City
New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US
Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day
LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship
'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

Latest

view all