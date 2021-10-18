PDM leadership to discuss Islamabad march, anti-govt jalsas in meeting today

Monday Oct 18, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership today (Monday) to discuss the evolving political situation in the country.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz are likely to attend the meeting, which will take into stock various issues such as inflation, electoral reforms, the use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, and others.
The leaders are also likely to discuss the PDM's schedule for protests in November and December, as well as the prospective Islamabad march by the Opposition.
On Sunday, Fazl had announced that within the next two weeks, the Opposition will hold countrywide protests against the surging inflation.
"As soon as we are done with the celebrations of the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), we will start a full-fledged campaign against inflation," he had said while speaking to the media after holding an informal meeting with PDM members at his residence.
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP will continue its anti-government campaign until Prime Minister Imran Khan is ousted.
Addressing a rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in the twin terror attacks in the city's Karsaz area, Bilawal claimed that the countdown to the government's end has begun.
The PPP chairman said that the masses are suffering from "unprecedented" inflation as he continued to criticise the incumbent PTI government.
Recalling how PM Khan had earlier said that growing inflation indicates that the premier is a thief, Bilawal said: "Pakistan has never seen a bigger thief in power than the current PM. This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan, where inflation is skyrocketing."
"Whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change)," he said.