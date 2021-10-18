 
Monday Oct 18 2021
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to clash with West Indies in warm-up match today

Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Jason Holder (R) of the West Indies congratulate Shareen Afridi (L) of Pakistan for winning the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 31, 2021. — AFP
  • Pakistan cricket squad to play their first warm-up match against West Indies today for the ongoing T20 World Cup.
  • The match is scheduled to start at 2pm (PST) at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.
  • Pakistani team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament last night.

Pakistan cricket squad will play their first warm-up match against the West Indies for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today (Monday).

The match, which is a part of the World Cup preparations, is scheduled to start at 2pm (PST) and will be played at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai, where the national squad will arrive by 12:30pm.

Apart from the warm-up match, the national cricket team has no other activity scheduled for today.

Pakistan cricket team has been training for the mega event, with coaching consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander. 

Read more: T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad attends training session ahead of tournament

Last night, the team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament.

The cricketers practised batting and bowling in floodlights during the net session. Pictures from the training session, shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed the players in action.

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh hits back at Shoaib Akhtar over 'Mr know-it-all' dig

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad attends training session ahead of tournament

WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez celebrates 41st birthday with family, squad in Dubai

T20 World Cup: Athletes from different sports send good wishes to Pakistan Cricket Team

T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh with 6 runs

Oman Vs PnG: Zeeshan Maqsood equals Daniel Vettori's record in T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Shakib overtakes Malinga as leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

T20 World Cup: Oman off to flying start with 10-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam plans to consult Shoaib Malik before every match

Oman, Papua New Guinea take centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

T20 World Cup: Kohli admits tickets for Pakistan-India match priced 'ridiculously high'

