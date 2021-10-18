T20 World Cup: Pakistan to clash with West Indies in warm-up match today

Jason Holder (R) of the West Indies congratulate Shareen Afridi (L) of Pakistan for winning the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 31, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan cricket squad to play their first warm-up match against West Indies today for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The match is scheduled to start at 2pm (PST) at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

Pakistani team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament last night.

Pakistan cricket squad will play their first warm-up match against the West Indies for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today (Monday).

The match, which is a part of the World Cup preparations, is scheduled to start at 2pm (PST) and will be played at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai, where the national squad will arrive by 12:30pm.

Apart from the warm-up match, the national cricket team has no other activity scheduled for today.

Pakistan cricket team has been training for the mega event, with coaching consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander.

Last night, the team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament.



The cricketers practised batting and bowling in floodlights during the net session. Pictures from the training session, shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed the players in action.