 
pakistan
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
APP

Rehmatul lil Aalameen (PBUH) Conference to begin today

By
APP

Monday Oct 18, 2021

A view of Gumbad-e-Khizra (The Green Dome) of Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina. Photo — APP
A view of Gumbad-e-Khizra (The Green Dome) of Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina. Photo — APP 

  • The event will shed light on role of mosques, religious institutions for unity in light of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings.
  • Conference to conclude on Tuesday, with separate sessions to be presided by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • The event will appreciate authors of outstanding books and research papers written on Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life.

ISLAMABAD: The 46th session of the National Rehmatul Lil Aalameen Conference will open in Islamabad on Monday, under the official celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in a befitting manner.

The two-day Conference, titled “Role of Masjid, Madaris, Khanqas, and Imambargahs for the promotion of unity and harmony in the light of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” would conclude on Tuesday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will be the chief guest on the inaugural day of the Conference. After the distribution of prizes, Mehfil-Na’at would be held in which renowned Na’at reciters would pay homage to the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) by reciting verses of praise for him.

Two sessions are scheduled to take place on the second day of the Conference. President Arif Alvi would preside over the first session while Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair the other session of the conference.

The event has been conducted annually by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony since 1976.

The conference, aimed at highlighting the soft image of Islam, would disseminate the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and encourage authors by giving them awards on the outstanding books and research papers written on the Seerat (the life) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prizes would be awarded to authors for writing books on Seerat and Na’at and to scholars for writing research papers on the Seerat.

The people from all walks of life, including parliamentarians, ambassadors, ulema, scholars, students of religious seminaries, universities, deans of universities, and representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry will attend the moot.

More From Pakistan:

Shaukat Tarin appointed adviser to PM Imran Khan on finance

Shaukat Tarin appointed adviser to PM Imran Khan on finance
Petrol price hike: Traders, clerks announce long march after Rabi-ul-Awal 12

Petrol price hike: Traders, clerks announce long march after Rabi-ul-Awal 12
Pakistan continues to see steady decline in daily coronavirus cases, deaths

Pakistan continues to see steady decline in daily coronavirus cases, deaths
Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad mulling a comeback to Karachi's politics

Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad mulling a comeback to Karachi's politics
Renowned journalist Dr Ajmal Niazi passes away

Renowned journalist Dr Ajmal Niazi passes away
Shaukat Tarin insists Pakistan's talks with IMF have not failed

Shaukat Tarin insists Pakistan's talks with IMF have not failed
PDM leadership to discuss Islamabad march, anti-govt jalsas in meeting today

PDM leadership to discuss Islamabad march, anti-govt jalsas in meeting today
Video about side effects of COVID-19 vaccine on school students is fake: NCOC

Video about side effects of COVID-19 vaccine on school students is fake: NCOC
'No woman safe in Pakistan': 35% of Pakistanis say in survey

'No woman safe in Pakistan': 35% of Pakistanis say in survey

'Inflation in country is a gift from former rulers', says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

'Inflation in country is a gift from former rulers', says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Shehryar Afridi says US airport authorities have 'apologised for questioning him'

Shehryar Afridi says US airport authorities have 'apologised for questioning him'
Opposition to hold countrywide protests against inflation within two weeks: Fazl

Opposition to hold countrywide protests against inflation within two weeks: Fazl

Latest

view all