Monday Oct 18 2021
Vicky Kaushal hints at his upcoming engagement

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Vicky Kaushal after getting loads of praises for his newly-launched film, Sardar Udham, is now caught up in Roka rumors.

Not long ago, the gossip surfaced on the internet that the Raazi actor and Bollywood queen, Katrina Kaif, will soon have a Roka ceremony-- a pre-wedding festivity, celebrated in the Indian culture-- which left the fans stunned.

The star has opened up regarding the rumors in his recent interview with E Times, stating that, “The news was circulated by your friends (paparazzi).”

The 33-year-old actor revealed that he will share the big news soon. While, teasing his fans with the upcoming news of engagement, he said, “I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

The couple has been going out for some time now and fans are guessing that it will be none other but the Bang Bang actor who will exchange rings with Kaushal. 

