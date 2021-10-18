T20 World Cup: Pakistani bowlers impress in warm-up clash against West Indies

— Reuters/File

Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf take two wickets each.

Imad Wasim concedes only six runs from two overs, picks up one wicket as well.

Pakistan need 131 runs to win from 20 overs.

Pakistani bowlers put up a strong showing against an aggressive West Indian side in the warm-up clash between the two former World Cup champions today (Monday).

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match between the two sides.

West Indies never looked comfortable batting first, losing wickets at regular intervals and only managing to finish their inning at 130/7 from their 20 overs.

Hassan Ali remained the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, picking up two wickets (Fletcher and Pooran) while giving away only 21 runs from his four overs.

— ESPNcricinfo

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf gave away 32 runs from his four overs but managed to pick up the two prized wickets of Keiron Pollard and Chris Gayle while Shaheen Afridi managed to take two scalps as well but gave away an expensive 41 runs from his four overs.

Shaheen Afridi took the scalps of Shimron Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons.

Left-arm bowler Imad Wasim put in an impressive performance with the ball as well, giving away only six runs from his three overs at an economy rate of two runs per over. He also managed to take the scalp of Roston Chase.