PM Imran Khan addresses Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference

Nation celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi today with religious fervour. It is the anniversary of the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

It is a public holiday today.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan share messages with nation on occassion of Eid Miladun Nabi.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference in Islamabad on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam.

The 12th of Rabi ul Awal is being celebrated across the country today (Tuesday) with traditional zeal and fervour.

It is the anniversary of the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).



Already announced a public holiday, the day will dawn with a 31 and 21-gun salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively, following a night of Mehfil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks. Special prayers will be offered in mosques to uphold and flourish Islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and the welfare of the Muslim community.

State and religious organisations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Distribution of sweets and food has been planned in markets, schools, colleges, orphanages, among the disabled and others.

In Islamabad, the Central Milad Procession will start from Bhutto Cricket Ground, near Sitara Market in Sector G-7.

Numerous small processions will join the main procession. The Milad procession will culminate at the shrine of the father of Imam Barri situated at Aabpara. Local Milad committees have chalked out a comprehensive plan to hold Eid Miladun Nabi processions across the country.

Provincial and district Seerat committees have already finalised the plan to organise Seerat Majjalis. Naat Khawani, speeches by Ulema on Seerat topics, particularity the topic of this year’s National Seerat Conference and quiz.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi.

Many vendors have set up colourful stalls with a unique collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Federal and provincial governments have already prepared contingency security plans in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to guard the processions and other events to be held today.

Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of Riyasat-e-Madina: President, PM

The president and prime minister, in their separate messages on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, have said Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of Riyasat-e-Madina, which rose before the world as an example in terms of humanity, justice, and rule of law.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, said that Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) united humans for the oneness of Allah and that it is his characteristics that made people who were each other's worst enemies, each other’s well-wishers.

The president said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state where the rich and poor enjoyed equal rights.

While lauding the efforts of the present government in turning Pakistan into a model welfare state on the patterns of Riasat-e-Madina, he hoped that all resources will be utilised for this purpose.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, said that the arrival of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the world brought a revolution in society.

He said it was the effect of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that the Arab tribes that were victims of internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation.

The prime minister said that in this state system, minorities were protected, the poor and needy were taken care of and the rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined.

He said the government has formed the Rahmat tulil Aalameen Authority to apprise the people and the world about the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).