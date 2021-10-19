Gojra motorway gang-rape: Victim tells police her suspected rapists are threatening her

A file photo of the Gojra Toll Plaza.

Suspects making threats, Gojra gang-rape victim tells police.

Victims records her statement at City police station, says suspects are influential.

On October 11, an 18-year-old woman was gang-raped on the M-4 motorway near Gojra after suspects lured young woman on pretext of offering her a job.

The victim of the Gojra motorway gang-rape has told the police that she is being threatened by the men who raped her, Geo News reported Tuesday.

In her statement to the police, the woman said her suspected rapists are influential and are threatening her of serious consequences.

She said she feared her life is in danger and that if anything happens to her, the same culprits will be responsible.



The victim appeared before the police and recorded her statement at the City police station. In the statement, she said that she was not satisfied with the attitude of the local police and demanded justice be provided to her and her rapists be punished.

Toba Tek Singh DPO Najeeb-ur-Rehman, meanwhile, said that in their investigation so far, they had found that the victim and prime suspect were in touch before the rape. "This wasn't a sudden incident. They already had contact," he said, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles.

What happened and what is the status of the investigation?



On October 11, an 18-year-old woman was gang-raped on the M-4 motorway near Gojra. The police said that the suspects had lured the young woman from Toba Tek Singh on the pretext of offering her a job at a boutique, raped her in a car on the motorway and fled after throwing her at the Faisalabad Interchange.

According to the police, a case was registered on October 11 on the complaint of the young woman's aunt, after which two suspects, including the prime suspect, were arrested.

The police said the rental vehicle used in the gang-rape had been seized.

In an initial statement, the prime suspect had said that the young woman had befriended him over mobile phone 15 days ago, the police said, adding that on the day of the rape, the young woman and her friend had left Faisalabad on his orders.

The Gojra DSP said that geo-forensics showed that there was mobile phone contact between the suspect and victim for 15 days prior to the rape. The law enforcers said that the young woman's pictures were also found on the suspect's phone.

The woman does not have a permanent address, the police said, adding that they were able to place her in Multan, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh using call data records.

Initially, the Gojra DSP, had said that the law enforcers had been unable to get in touch with her despite repeated attempts.

In the FIR, the victim's aunt said that her 18-year-old niece received a message on a mobile phone for a job interview in Gojra. She said that when they reached there, the suspects put the young woman into a car and took her with them and raped her on the motorway.

The young woman was given a medical exam, the police had confirmed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali had taken notice of the gang-rape, asking for a report from the Faisalabad RPO.

The IG said that justice should be ensured for the victim on a priority basis.

In a similar incident on September 9 last year, two men had raped a woman on the motorway in the Gujjarpura area of ​​Lahore.

The men smashed the windscreen of a car parked on the motorway and pulled out the woman and her children, after which they cut the net around the road and took them all to nearby bushes and then raped the woman in front of her children.