Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market

RAWALPINDI: The special price control magistrate in Rawalpindi has confiscated 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in the black market, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The sugar, which belonged to the government, was being illegally sold within the jurisdiction of the Ganj Mandi police station.

Per the report, a case has been registered against two suspects — identified as Tariq Shahzad and Tayyab — upon the request of the special price control magistrate.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed against the suspects, Tariq sold the sugar for Rs90 per kg to Tayyab.

After acquiring the sugar, Tayyab misappropriated the price of the sugar and sold it off in the black market to make illicit profits, the report said.

It should be recalled that a day ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the prices of commodities in the country after which he had decided to reduce the tax on food items, per sources.

Sources had said that PM Imran Khan had also directed the authority concerned to take strict measures against hoarders and artificial inflation.

The premier had reportedly issued orders to the federal ministers to take steps for the implementation of Price Control Committees and also directed them to monitor the artificial inflation in their constituencies.

