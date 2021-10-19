 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

  • The sugar, which belonged to govt, was being sold within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi police station.
  • A case has been registered against two suspects involved in the case.
  • Suspects misappropriate price of the sugar and sold it off in the black market to make illicit profits.

RAWALPINDI: The special price control magistrate in Rawalpindi has confiscated 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in the black market, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The sugar, which belonged to the government, was being illegally sold within the jurisdiction of the Ganj Mandi police station.

Per the report, a case has been registered against two suspects — identified as Tariq Shahzad and Tayyab — upon the request of the special price control magistrate.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed against the suspects, Tariq sold the sugar for Rs90 per kg to Tayyab.

After acquiring the sugar, Tayyab misappropriated the price of the sugar and sold it off in the black market to make illicit profits, the report said. 

It should be recalled that a day ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the prices of commodities in the country after which he had decided to reduce the tax on food items, per sources. 

Sources had said that PM Imran Khan had also directed the authority concerned to take strict measures against hoarders and artificial inflation.

The premier had reportedly issued orders to the federal ministers to take steps for the implementation of Price Control Committees and also directed them to monitor the artificial inflation in their constituencies.

Featured image by AFP.

More From Pakistan:

Politicians pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian aggression

Politicians pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian aggression

Jahangir Tareen says London visit not political

Jahangir Tareen says London visit not political
'Feeding dogs high-quality meat': Maryam slams PM's idea of welfare state

'Feeding dogs high-quality meat': Maryam slams PM's idea of welfare state
CAA issues notices to 5 airlines, including PIA, for cancelling scheduled domestic flights

CAA issues notices to 5 airlines, including PIA, for cancelling scheduled domestic flights
Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempts to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempts to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR
CPPA seeks further hike in power tariff

CPPA seeks further hike in power tariff
International engagement essential to evolve economic situation in Afghanistan: FM

International engagement essential to evolve economic situation in Afghanistan: FM
Gojra motorway gang-rape: Victim tells police her suspected rapists are threatening her

Gojra motorway gang-rape: Victim tells police her suspected rapists are threatening her
PML-N’s Ishaq Dar wins defamation case at UK high court

PML-N’s Ishaq Dar wins defamation case at UK high court
PM Imran Khan vows to establish exemplary rule of law in country

PM Imran Khan vows to establish exemplary rule of law in country

Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic

PPP says PTI govt did not take Parliament into confidence on IMF deal

PPP says PTI govt did not take Parliament into confidence on IMF deal

Latest

view all