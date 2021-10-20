T20 World Cup: Pakistan to clash against South Africa in warm-up match today

A Pakistan batter plays a shot while a South African wicket keeper tries to catch the ball. Photo: AFP

Pakistan squad to fly to Abu Dhabi from Dubai at 2pm (PST) ahead of match, scheduled to kick off at 6pm (GST).

Squad's batting consultant Mathew Hayden to address virtual press conference tomorrow.

Squad to train at ICC Academy ground in Dubai after press conference.

The Pakistan cricket squad will face South Africa in a warm-up match today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The national squad will fly to Abu Dhabi from Dubai at 2pm (PST) ahead of the match, scheduled to kick off at 6pm (GST)

The squad's new batting consultant, Mathew Hayden, will address a virtual press conference tomorrow (Thursday) before a training session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

This press conference will start at 11am (GST) and 12pm (PST). The media representatives who want to attend the press conference can contact Pakistan Cricket Board Communications Manager Ibrahim Badees at least two hours ahead of the session.



Pakistan trains ahead of South Africa warm-up clash

The Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad attended an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also attended the training session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Khushdal Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali were also present at the ICC Cricket Ground.

Pakistan defeat West Indies in warm-up match

Pakistan coasted to a seven-wicket victory over West Indies Monday when the two sides met for a warm-up fixture.

Pakistani upper-order batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were impressive with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, respectively, while the Pakistani bowlers also picked up timely wickets to restrict West Indies to 130 runs.

West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match between the two sides.

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul had sent Mohammad Rizwan packing early at 13, while Hayden Walsh had taken the wicket of Babar (50), and Mohammad Hafeez — who went for a duck.

The Pakistani bowlers put up a strong showing against an aggressive West Indian side. The Windies never looked comfortable batting first, losing wickets at regular intervals and only managing to finish their innings at 130/7 from their 20 overs.