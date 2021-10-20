 
sports
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Master-blaster Wiese gives Namibia first win

By
AFP

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

—Twitter/@T20WorldCup
—Twitter/@T20WorldCup

  • It is Namibia's first ever win at the World Cup, keeping alive their hopes of making the Super 12 stage.
  • Namibia beat Netherlands with a six-wicket triumph.
  • In their opening game on Monday, they had crashed to 96 all out and lost by seven wickets to 2014 champions Sri Lanka.

ABU DHABI: David Wiese bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 as Namibia stayed alive at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a six-wicket triumph over the Netherlands.

In a sweltering Abu Dhabi, where temperatures soared to 36 degrees, former South Africa international Wiese hit five sixes and four boundaries as Namibia chased down their target of 165 with six balls to spare.

It was Namibia's first-ever win at the World Cup and kept alive their hopes of making the Super 12 stage.

In their opening game on Monday, they had crashed to 96 all out and lost by seven wickets to 2014 champions Sri Lanka.

Defeat almost certainly means the Dutch, who lost their opener to Ireland, also by seven wickets, will be eliminated.

Even a win over Sri Lanka in their concluding Group A game on Friday may not be enough.

Wiese, the 36-year-old all-rounder who played for his native South Africa in the 2016 T20 World Cup, set Namibia on their way with a half-century off 29 balls.

He was well-supported by captain Gerhard Erasmus who contributed 32 off 22 balls with the pair putting on 93 for the fourth wicket.

In a desperate attempt to stem the barrage, Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar employed seven bowlers.

Earlier, opener Max O'Dowd made a second successive half-century to lead the Netherlands to 164-4 after being put in to bat.

The New Zealand-born O'Dowd batted for virtually the entire innings, making 70 off 56 balls with one six and six boundaries.

He was eventually run out off the third ball of the final over after a knock which followed on from his 51 in his side's opening loss to Ireland.

Colin Ackermann also played a solid role with the bat as the South African hit 35 off 32 balls.

Scott Edwards added a quickfire, unbeaten 21 from 11 balls to give the Dutch innings added extra impetus.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan's early dismissal against South Africa draws Twitter's ire

T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan's early dismissal against South Africa draws Twitter's ire
T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match

T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match
Destination 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia — via Spain and Rwanda

Destination 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia — via Spain and Rwanda
Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'
T20 World Cup: Pakistan hand 187-run target to South Africa in warm-up match

T20 World Cup: Pakistan hand 187-run target to South Africa in warm-up match
West Indian spinner Fabian Allen ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup

West Indian spinner Fabian Allen ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in statistics

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in statistics
Kohli shares photo of breakfast with Anushka Sharma, daughter in Dubai

Kohli shares photo of breakfast with Anushka Sharma, daughter in Dubai
Ex-Australian batsman Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence allegations

Ex-Australian batsman Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence allegations
Indian politicians call for match boycott ahead of Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Indian politicians call for match boycott ahead of Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
T20 World Cup: England to take the knee with West Indies in opener

T20 World Cup: England to take the knee with West Indies in opener

Latest

view all