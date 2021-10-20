Twitter divided after spat between Shireen, Imaan over govt's 'use of magic'

Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari (L) and Lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir . — Twitter/File

An online spat on Wednesday between Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazar and her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a lawyer by profession, has Twitter divided over who was in the right in the argument.



The argument centred over whether the government's alleged "use of magic" to run the state's affairs should be part of public discourse.

Imaan got the ball rolling with her tweet saying that if the country was to be run by witchcraft, why was a huge amount of taxpayer money being wasted on the prime minister's oversized cabinet?

Shireen, in response, said: ”I am ashamed you would resort to such low, personalised, unsubstantiated attacks — especially since as a lawyer you should know [that] without any proof hurling such accusations is defamation.”

What followed was a flurry of tweets in reply to the exchange.

One user suggested that the fight take place "at home". "Please yeh ghar ki larai ghar may resolve karain. Shukriya," he said.



Another said that the two "must have each other's numbers, right?"



Yet another user, named Eesha, was of the opinion that Imaan "said nothing wrong".

"We all know it. Even the staunch PTI supporters talk about it, but don't say it publicly," she claimed.



Another supporter of Imaan's said: "Precisely. There are serious reports of voodoo and magic being utilised to decide national policy in #Pakistan. People have the right to expose and question these retrograde practices."

One user said that had Imaan been "slapped" in her childhood, this would not have occurred.



One quipped: "They're both hand in glove with one another, like Nawaz (Sharif) and Shahbaz."



Taking it further, another wrote: "Like Asad Umar (PTI) and Muhammad Zubair (PML-N)."



A user said that its the old "good cop, bad cop" routine.

One user was of the opinion that the mother is "only angry because the daughter mentioned the cabinet, not because of hurling proofless accusations against the PM and the First Lady."









