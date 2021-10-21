 
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Shah Rukh Khan emotionally moved after meeting Aryan Khan in person

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan emotionally moved after meeting Aryan Khan in person

Shah Rukh Khan was relieved after finally meeting his son Aryan Khan for the first time in person.

According to sources, the meeting was one that moved the Bollywood actor’s emotions as the two previously only communicated via video call.

The meeting comes after Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected for the second time.

During the visitation, two jail guards were present as the two spoke on the intercom with a grill and glass wall dividing them.

As per jail sources, Shah Rukh asked his son whether he was eating properly to which the 23-year-old shared that he was not fond of the jail food.

After that, the actor requested the jail officials if his son could be given homemade meals to which he was informed that he needs to get permission from the court. 

