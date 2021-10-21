 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz 'spreading evil' in tandem with journalists: Shahbaz Gill

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan about to launch targeted subsidies, says Shahbaz Gill.
  • PM's aide says Imran Khan became the prime minister by securing votes from the people.
  • "Bushra Bibi is the daughter of Pakistan first, along with being a mother and wife," Gill says in response to attacks on First Lady.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was "spreading evil" along with some journalists.

In a statement, Gill said that the first lady is "constantly attacked without a second thought".

"Bushra Bibi is the daughter of Pakistan first along with being a mother and wife," he said.

Gill said that Kulsoom Nawaz — late wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — also participated in politics. "We [PTI] did not say a word about her."

The PM's aide said that Imran Khan became the prime minister by securing votes from the people.

Related items

He further added that Imran Khan used to give speeches while standing on a container in severe weather conditions. "He has become the prime minister by working hard."

Gill claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is about to launch targeted subsidies.

"The price of petrol price increased by 113% worldwide, while in Pakistan, the price increased by 17% only,"  he said, in defence of the government's policies, adding: "China has also broken a 36-year record of inflation."

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan seeks to shield innocent minds from online pornographic content

PM Imran Khan seeks to shield innocent minds from online pornographic content
PDM announces country-wide protests against inflation tomorrow after Friday prayers

PDM announces country-wide protests against inflation tomorrow after Friday prayers

34 of 65 Balochistan Assembly members have taken refuge at speaker's house: Buledi

34 of 65 Balochistan Assembly members have taken refuge at speaker's house: Buledi
Interior minister warns Opposition against taking law into their hands

Interior minister warns Opposition against taking law into their hands
Imran Khan will shiver if Nawaz Sharif announces his return, says Zubair

Imran Khan will shiver if Nawaz Sharif announces his return, says Zubair
PPP clarifies Bilawal's 'anti media' remarks, says they were taken out of context

PPP clarifies Bilawal's 'anti media' remarks, says they were taken out of context
PM Imran Khan meets Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum

PM Imran Khan meets Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum

FM Qureshi assures interim Afghan PM of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance

FM Qureshi assures interim Afghan PM of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance
Assets beyond means case: SC grants bail to Khursheed Shah

Assets beyond means case: SC grants bail to Khursheed Shah
Pakistan records cases of California COVID-19 variant

Pakistan records cases of California COVID-19 variant
One nation: Thinking beyond the Single National Curriculum

One nation: Thinking beyond the Single National Curriculum

CTD, police shoot dead three Daesh-Khorasan terrorists in Peshawar

CTD, police shoot dead three Daesh-Khorasan terrorists in Peshawar

Latest

view all