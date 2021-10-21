Maryam Nawaz 'spreading evil' in tandem with journalists: Shahbaz Gill

Prime Minister Imran Khan about to launch targeted subsidies, says Shahbaz Gill.

PM's aide says Imran Khan became the prime minister by securing votes from the people.

"Bushra Bibi is the daughter of Pakistan first, along with being a mother and wife," Gill says in response to attacks on First Lady.



Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was "spreading evil" along with some journalists.



In a statement, Gill said that the first lady is "constantly attacked without a second thought".



"Bushra Bibi is the daughter of Pakistan first along with being a mother and wife," he said.



Gill said that Kulsoom Nawaz — late wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — also participated in politics. "We [PTI] did not say a word about her."

The PM's aide said that Imran Khan became the prime minister by securing votes from the people.



He further added that Imran Khan used to give speeches while standing on a container in severe weather conditions. "He has become the prime minister by working hard."



Gill claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is about to launch targeted subsidies.

"The price of petrol price increased by 113% worldwide, while in Pakistan, the price increased by 17% only," he said, in defence of the government's policies, adding: "China has also broken a 36-year record of inflation."