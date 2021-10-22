Watch: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'pain' for elderly in old-age homes

Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan, along with singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan, is paying a tribute to elderly in old-age homes.

In a recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, fans saw an emotional Amitabh speaking about children to mistreat their parents.

“Wo mata-pita, jinki wajah se hum iss duniya mein hai, hum unhi ka khayaal na rakhe toh fir humari zindagi toh vyart hi hui (If we don't take care of those parents, because of whom we're in this world, then life goes in vain),” guest Shaan responds to a video montage from an old-age home, played in front of the audience.

Amitabh added, “Kasht hota hai jab mata-pita ke saath jo santaan iss tarah karti hai (It pains to see children treat their parents in such a way.)”



The episode, featuring musical maestros Shaan and Sonu, airs Friday, October 22.

