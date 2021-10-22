 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?: Report
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?: Report

India's much-celebrated cricket series, IPL, is now adding two more teams!

Rumor has it, a lot of celebrities and industrialists are promising contenders for the bid- including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

According to Outlook India, Deepika and Ranveer are likely to team up with Manchester United for a joint ownership.

"The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically," says a source about the bid.

Outlook India further added that revealed that the results are expected to be declared on 25 October in Dubai.

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner 'disco dancer' for Mehndi night

Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner 'disco dancer' for Mehndi night
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'pain' for elderly in old-age homes

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'pain' for elderly in old-age homes
Kareena Kapoor on teaching Taimur, Jeh gender equality: 'Mother is their father’s equal'

Kareena Kapoor on teaching Taimur, Jeh gender equality: 'Mother is their father’s equal'
Swara Bhaskar extends support to Aryan Khan following bail plea rejection

Swara Bhaskar extends support to Aryan Khan following bail plea rejection

Ananya Panday questioned on basis of chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone

Ananya Panday questioned on basis of chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone
Shah Rukh Khan emotionally moved after meeting Aryan Khan in person

Shah Rukh Khan emotionally moved after meeting Aryan Khan in person
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's babygirl Alyana 'only listens to her baba's music'

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's babygirl Alyana 'only listens to her baba's music'
Aryan Khan's jail inmate witnessed star kid sob multiple times: 'No VIP treatment'

Aryan Khan's jail inmate witnessed star kid sob multiple times: 'No VIP treatment'
Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam go head-to-toe yellow for their Mayoun

Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam go head-to-toe yellow for their Mayoun
Shah Rukh Khan leaves home for first time, visits Aryan Khan in jail

Shah Rukh Khan leaves home for first time, visits Aryan Khan in jail
Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh break the internet with track 'Aila Re Ailaa'

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh break the internet with track 'Aila Re Ailaa'
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives

Latest

view all