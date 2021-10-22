Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?: Report

India's much-celebrated cricket series, IPL, is now adding two more teams!

Rumor has it, a lot of celebrities and industrialists are promising contenders for the bid- including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

According to Outlook India, Deepika and Ranveer are likely to team up with Manchester United for a joint ownership.

"The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically," says a source about the bid.

Outlook India further added that revealed that the results are expected to be declared on 25 October in Dubai.