Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner 'disco dancer' for Mehndi night

Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner disco dancer on Mehndi night

Dapper groom Usman Mukhtar surprised a lot of his fans on Mehndi night with a rare entry.

Donning a gold jacket, the Janaan actor walked in dancing iconic 1980's jam Disco Dancer.

Usman, who otherwise wore a navy blue Shalwar Kameez underneath, posed carefree for the camera, picked by his groomsmen.

In another photo going viral on the social media, Usman is spotted in black sunglasses as he sat beside his bride Zunaira Inam in purple.

Usman announced his Nikkah with Zunaira earlier this year. The couple is now celebrating their wedding festivities with family and friends.