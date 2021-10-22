Osman Khalid Butt sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves on Usman Mukhtar's Mehndi

Usman Mukhtar Wedding: Osman Khalid Butt sets the stage on fire with Bollywood dance numbers

Actor Osman Khalid Butt made friend Usman Mukhtar's Mehndi ceremony worthwhile with his energetic dance performances.

On Thursday, Anaa actor Usman Mukhtar and wife Zunaira Inam were joined by a number of celebrities for their special day. The groom donned a navy blue shalwar kameez with a waist coat whereas blushing bride Zunaira slipped into a purple lehenga choli.

However, amongst many of Usman's showbiz celebrities, it was Osman Khalid Butt, who became the life of the party.

Alongside other groomsmen, OKB danced to peppy Indian songs, including Oonchi Hai Bulding from Judwa 2.

Osman, who pulled up a simple black shalwar for the night, was also joined by groom Usman for a couple of tracks.

Usman announced his Nikkah with Zunaira earlier this year. The couple is now celebrating their wedding festivities with family and friends.





