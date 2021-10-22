PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to attend Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Photo: File

PM Imran Khan to be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising FM Qureshi, others.

PM to attend meeting at invitation from Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

Talks with Saudi leadership to focus on enhancing trade, economic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Saturday) to attend the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation to the kingdom, including the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet.

"At the MGI Summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change. The prime minister will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges," read the statement.

"The MGI Summit is being held at the initiative of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region," the statement said further.



The "Green Saudi Arabia" and "Green Middle East" initiatives were launched by the crown prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

PM Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and the “10 billion Tree Tsunami” projects.



The Foreign Office confirmed that PM Imran Khan will hold bilateral meetings with the Saudi leadership on enhancing trade, economic relations between the two countries and creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce.

"The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," said the Foreign Office.



The prime minister will partake in an interactive session in which he will invite investment into Pakistan. The session will be held with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.