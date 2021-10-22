 
Japan's ambassador to Pakistan pays farewell visit to COAS Bajwa

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda (L) and  Chief of Army Staff  General Qamar Javed Bajwa — ISPR
  • The two leaders discuss matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields.
  • COAS thanks foreign dignitary for his services.
  • Ambassador appreciates Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation.

RAWALPINDI: Japan's ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Friday paid a farewell visit to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the military's media wing, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, the overall regional situation and peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The COAS thanked the foreign dignitary for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and extending support towards defence/security cooperation and stance on the Afghan situation, the statement added.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, including the successful evacuation operations, and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

