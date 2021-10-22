2 policemen martyred after cars collide in banned outfit's Lahore rally

Friday Oct 22, 2021
LAHORE: Two policemen were martyred after cars collided during a protest by a banned outfit in the Punjab capital, a police spokesperson said on Friday.
According to the spokesperson, the policemen were injured after the cars collided near District Court in Lahore. Following the accident, they were rushed to a hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds.
The martyred policemen were identified as Ayub and Khalid, stationed at Gawalmandi and Mayo Garden police stations, respectively, the spokesperson said.
Moreover, a clash took place between police and workers of the banned outfit near MAO College, where 10 personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were injured.
They were later shifted to a nearby hospital, the spokesperson said.