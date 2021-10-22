Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan operation

— AFP/File

The terrorist was identified as Ahmed Ullah.

Two security forces personnel were martyred in exchange of fire.

Naik Khalil and Sepoy Shakir Ullah identified as martyrs.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Miran Shah area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The terrorist identified as Ahmed Ullah was gunned down after the security forces received reports of the presence of terrorists in the area, the military's media wing said.



According to ISPR, during an exchange of fire with the terrorists, two soldiers — Naik Khalil, 34, resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat — embraced martyrdom.

The development comes after two Federal Corps (FC) personnel and two police constables were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Bajaur on Wednesday night.

The blast took place during a cordon-and-search operation, said ISPR.

The FC personnel who were martyred were identified as Lance Naik Mudassir, 28, a resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Jamshed, 26, a resident of Karachi.

The police constables martyred in the attack are Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman.