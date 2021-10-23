 
Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale in track 'Tera Deewana'

Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale with track 'Tera Deewana' 

Soch-the band's single 'Tera Deewana' has officially dropped and fans cannot help but heap praises on it.

Starring Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan, the track tells a soulful story of a cross-city lovers.

The music video of Tera Deewana, officially released on Friday, October 22. The song has already surpassed 1 million views on the video streaming giant.

Not only this, the song has also garnered praises from fans around the world.

"Masterpiece, finally having some of best songs by Pakistani singers," wrote one fan in the comments. Another another added, "We definitely need more of these song videos with a short story. Loved it."

A YouTube user praised Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's on-screen chemistry. "ONE of the best song specially actors Imran Asraf and Sadia khan."


