 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

'Insha'Allah, Pakistan will defeat India tomorrow': PM Imran Khan backs Babar Azam XI

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan with Pakistans World Cup squad. Photo: File
Prime Minister Imran Khan with Pakistan's World Cup squad. Photo: File

  • PM Imran Khan discusses cricket with aides. 
  • Says Pakistan cricket team has enough talent to beat India. 
  • Pakistan take on India tomorrow in a high-voltage clash. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan threw his weight behind the Pakistan cricket team on Saturday, expressing the hope that the Babar Azam-led squad will thrash India in the T20 World Cup clash tomorrow (Sunday). 

The prime minister wished the team well ahead of its high-voltage encounter against India. Millions across the globe will watch the encounter as the two arch-rivals play each other in the World Cup fixture. 

The statement from the prime minister came as he discussed cricket with his aides. "This team has the talent to defeat India," he said. 

"Insha'Allah, Pakistan will definitely beat India tomorrow," he said. 

Babar Azam warns India, says 'records are meant to be broken'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Thursday warned India, saying that the national squad will not think of Pakistan's past performances when it clashes with India on Sunday. 

Pakistan have lost all seven World Cup (50 over) clashes against India as well as five games in the Twenty20 World Cup and start as "underdogs".

Exuding confidence, Babar stressed that the past is irrelevant to his players.

"To be honest, what has passed is beyond us," Babar told a virtual media conference on Saturday, as both nations buzzed in anticipation of a thrilling match.

"We want to use our ability and confidence on the day of the match so that we can get a better result.

"Records are meant to be broken."

The tickets for the match were sold out within hours of going on sale after the United Arab Emirates government allowed a 70% crowd for the Twenty20 World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like the World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.

Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the Kashmir issue and terrorism heading the list.

Babar admitted it will be a match full of intensity.

"The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game," said Babar.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From Pakistan:

Interior minister, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to negotiate with banned outfit on PM's directives

Interior minister, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to negotiate with banned outfit on PM's directives
Protests: ITP issues traffic alert, public transport partially suspended in Lahore

Protests: ITP issues traffic alert, public transport partially suspended in Lahore
'Reverse the fee hike': Postgraduate students on hunger strike at Sindh University

'Reverse the fee hike': Postgraduate students on hunger strike at Sindh University
US, Pakistan in talks on use of airspace for operations in Afghanistan: report

US, Pakistan in talks on use of airspace for operations in Afghanistan: report
Sheikh Rasheed skips India-Pakistan match, returns to Pakistan from UAE

Sheikh Rasheed skips India-Pakistan match, returns to Pakistan from UAE
Asad Umar brushes aside talk of Opposition toppling govt

Asad Umar brushes aside talk of Opposition toppling govt

Premature to say IMF talks have failed; announcement to be made by IMF itself: Finance ministry

Premature to say IMF talks have failed; announcement to be made by IMF itself: Finance ministry
CTD guns down 9 alleged terrorists in Mastung

CTD guns down 9 alleged terrorists in Mastung
Out of 41 members of the provincial assembly, 80% stand with us: Jam Kamal

Out of 41 members of the provincial assembly, 80% stand with us: Jam Kamal
PEMRA directs TV channels to refrain from airing 'hugging scenes' in dramas

PEMRA directs TV channels to refrain from airing 'hugging scenes' in dramas
Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan operation

Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan operation
Govt has formed committee to negotiate with banned outfit: Buzdar

Govt has formed committee to negotiate with banned outfit: Buzdar

Latest

view all