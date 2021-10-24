 
Ranveer Singh corrects Deepika Padukone after she calls herself an 'actor'

Ranveer Singh corrects Deepika Padukone after she calls herself an 'actor'

Ranveer Singh is 'fixing' wife Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram caption with an adorable comment.

Turning to her photo-sharing handle on Saturday, Deepika shared a short clip of herself speaking about her passion towards athletics.

"I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me!#collaboration," captioned Deepika alongside the video of herself endorsing an athleisure brand.

Ranveer Singh, who never fails to make fans gush with his loved-up comments on wife Deepika's photos, decided to tweak her caption.

"I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*," he wrote in the comments, inviting more than 3000 likes from fans.

Take a look:



