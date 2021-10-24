Pakistan condemns India’s 'unrelenting killing spree' in IOJK: MOFA

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the killing of a Kashmiri citizen by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) on Sunday, calling it India’s “unrelenting killing spree” in the disputed Kashmir.

“Pakistan strongly condemns India’s unrelenting killing spree in IOJK,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The statement said that Shahid Ahmad was “cold-bloodedly” killed by the Indian forces while crossing a barricade in the Zainapora area of Shopian in the IJOK in “another brutal episode of violence”.

While referring to the picture of the “innocent” martyred Kashmiri that reflected Indian barbarity, the MOFA said that the conscience of the international community on the Kashmir issue must be shaken by it.

“Unfortunately, Kashmiris are forced to live in an environment of perpetual fear and intimidation under Indian occupation and tyranny, while New Delhi continues to peddle its fabricated propaganda of ‘normalcy’ in the world’s most militarised zone,” read the statement.

The MOFA decried the “extrajudicial killings” of Kashmiris, saying that it is the only thing that has been made “normal” under the BJP-RSS rule.

The ministry urged India to understand that the “bogey” of terrorism it has created to justify the atrocities in IOJK has been “busted”. It said that the Kashmiris have braved years of Indian aggression and “systematic” human rights violations, standing firm on their legitimate struggle for independence from Indian tyranny.

“Braving years of Indian aggression and systematic human rights violations, the Kashmiri people remain resolute in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.”

It called out to India to stop the human rights violations instead of continuing with its diversionary tactics, and create an environment for a durable solution to the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, “in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people”.