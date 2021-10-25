 
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs India: 'Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi left mid-match'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (left) and Akshay Kumar. Photo: Twitter
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (left) and Akshay Kumar. Photo: Twitter

Bollywood celebrities Vivek Oberoi and Akshay Kumar left the match midway as India started to lose against Pakistan on Sunday, after making tall claims in the beginning. 

This was said by Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, as he spoke to Geo News following Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India in the high-voltage clash between the two sides. 

The information minister was watching the match live at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. Speaking to Geo News, he said the two Bollywood actors had made tall claims before the match began. 

However, after Pakistan dominated India, the two left midway. 

"When Vivek Oberoi and Akshay Kumar came especially near [to the Pakistani fans] and told us: 'Don't worry, Pakistanis can celebrate but India will in the end win'. And while the match was midway, both had to leave the stadium and people hooted at them a lot," said Chaudhry, laughing. 

However, the information minister commended Indian skipper Virat Kohli for congratulating and embracing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the match concluded. 

"This is sportsman spirit," he said, adding that cricket united the people of India and Pakistan and was also a lucrative opportunity for both countries. 

He commended the Pakistani team, saying that no one was expecting a 10-wicket victory over India, who were favourites heading into the match. 

Chaudhry said that the entire stadium was filled with Indian supporters, adding that he and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and a few Pakistani supporters had assembled in a small corner of their own from where they were cheering for Pakistan. 

More From Sports:

WATCH: Babar lauds team, but urges not to get overexcited after win against India

WATCH: Babar lauds team, but urges not to get overexcited after win against India
'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India

'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India
WATCH: Babar Azam's father can't control his tears after Pakistan beats India

WATCH: Babar Azam's father can't control his tears after Pakistan beats India
WATCH: IOJK celebrates Pakistan's first win in T20 World Cup against India

WATCH: IOJK celebrates Pakistan's first win in T20 World Cup against India
T20 World Cup: Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India

T20 World Cup: Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India

'Magnificent one': Ramiz Raja showers praise on Babar's team after victory against India

'Magnificent one': Ramiz Raja showers praise on Babar's team after victory against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan team takes 'perfect selfie' after historic win against India

T20 World Cup: Pakistan team takes 'perfect selfie' after historic win against India
Pakistan vs India: Twitter lavishes praise on Rizwan for praying during match

Pakistan vs India: Twitter lavishes praise on Rizwan for praying during match
T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, other politicians congratulate team green on historic win

T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, other politicians congratulate team green on historic win
Renowned personalities, celebrities laud Pakistan team's win

Renowned personalities, celebrities laud Pakistan team's win
WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win

WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win
Pakistan vs India: Twitter trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan trounces India

Pakistan vs India: Twitter trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan trounces India

Latest

view all