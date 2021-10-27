Prince Harry, Prince William tensions started before Meghan Markle

It seems that Prince Harry and Prince William were already facing tensions in their brotherhood before the former’s wife Meghan Markle entered the picture.

In a documentary Princes At War, Simon Vigar shared how the two brothers had a fall out when they were younger when William used his brother as a “decoy at parties”.

“Harry has obviously got into some scrapes which have landed him on the front pages of the newspapers but at plenty of those parties, particularly the teenage parties, William was there, Harry served as a really useful decoy.”

“That was the first time the brothers really fell out because Harry resented the fact that he had taken all the blame but of course William was the heir, Harry took the flack and Harry was very cross about that.

“He refused to speak to his brother or forgive him for some time.”