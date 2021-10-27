Common men made decisions when PPP was in power: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

PPP Chairman addressing party workers in Larkana. — PPP Media Cell.

LARKANA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday said that decisions related to the country were made by the common men during the PPP’s stint in power.

The statement was made during Bilawal’s address to party workers at one of the events organised by the PPP in Larkana.

“Workers of the country, farmers, and every common man are looking towards the PPP at the moment,” said Bilawal, adding that the party “took people out of their miseries, while the current government is handing them over more troubles.”

He went on to say that he will ask other political parties to consider moving a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Budar in the National and Punjab Assembly, respectively.

The PPP chairman said that the country has, never in history, seen as much inflation as it is witnessing today.

“Khan sahib’s policies are creating troubles, equally for the people and the institutions,” said Bilawal.

Referring to the anti-inflation protests announced by the PPP, Bilawal said that people from all walks of life will take to the streets on October 29 to protest their “economic murder” at the hands of the federal government”.

He urged the masses to join the protest, saying that PPP workers will act as people's ambassadors.

"Now is the time for the nation to increase its struggle against injustice," he said.

Bilawal, accompanied by PPP leaders Nisar Khuhro and Sohail Anwar Sial, Syed Sardar Shah, Khurshid Junejo, and others, visited party workers’ houses on the third day of his stay in Larkana.

PPP to hold protests across Sindh against price hike

PPP announced holding protest demonstrations throughout Sindh on October 29 against the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities across the country, The News reported Tuesday.

A statement issued on Monday quoted PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as saying that the protests would be held in every district of the province after the Friday prayers. MNAs, MPAs, senators, office-bearers, activists, and supporters of the party will attend these demonstrations in large numbers, he added.

