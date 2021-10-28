Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla with heartfelt song: 'Tu Yaheen Hai'

Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla with special song: 'Tu Yaheen Hai'

Indian TV star Shehnaaz Gill has returned to social media after almost two months.

Gill, who lost rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in September, has been braving through the devastating loss, as per reports.

However, after keeping mum for a couple of months, Shehnaaz has announced a special song in order to pay homage to Shukla.

"Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla (You are mine and……………………@realsidharthshukla)" captioned Shehnaaz alongside the first look of her new song.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 4 due to cardiac arrest. He actor died at 40.



