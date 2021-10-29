 
Watch: Asif Ali's match-winning sixes against Afghanistan

Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over to help Pakistan achieve a hard-fought five-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

With Pakistan needing 24 runs off the final two overs, Asif lifted paceman Karim Janat’s first, third, fifth and sixth balls over the boundary to help Pakistan overhaul a tricky 148-run target.

The International Cricket Council posted a compilation of Asif's winning sixes on their Instagram account.

Here is how Asif led Pakistan to their third win in the international cricket event.


Pakistan skipper Babar Azam full of praise for Asif

"I was very confident Asif would get us out of any trouble we find ourselves in," said Babar, whose team tops Group 2 with six points in three matches.

"Asif’s hitting was clean and that's why we selected him."

Nabi equally appreciative of Asif's hitting

"We didn’t start really well but the total on the board was decent but maybe not enough, only because of Asif," said Nabi.

The win gave Pakistan a third win in as many games in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages, almost assuring a semi-final place, needing just one more win from their last two games.

On Friday, Pakistan won the match against Afghanistan by five wickets to solidify their chances for a berth in the semi-final stages of the game.

