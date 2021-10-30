 
sports
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi enjoys 'fantastic victory, fantastic coffee' in Dubai

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi sips coffee in Dubai. Photo: Shahid Afridi Twitter account
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi sips coffee in Dubai. Photo: Shahid Afridi Twitter account

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Friday thanked the Pakistan cricket team for a "fantastic victory" against Afghanistan in Dubai.

Loud cheers erupted from the Dubai International Stadium crowd as Shahid Afridi was seen enjoying the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket match live from the stands, sipping coffee as he did.

The swashbuckling all-rounder praised Asif Ali's blitz, saying he enjoyed the right-handed batsman's inning. 

"Fantastic Victory, fantastic coffee, fantastic atmosphere and my fantastic team. Enjoyed the match and Asif Ali’s finish," tweeted Shahid Afridi, with pictures of him enjoying the coffee from earlier during the game. 

Earlier, Shahid Afridi tweeted pictures of him watching the Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash live from the stands in Dubai with his daughters. 

In a picture he shared on Twitter, Shahid Afridi can be seen sitting on a sofa with his daughter, enjoying the game.

The all-rounder tweeted: "Once enjoyed playing, now enjoying watching them play."

Pakistan dominated the earlier part of the game against Afghanistan, taking five wickets before Afghanistan reached triple figures.

Spinner Imad Wasim took two wickets while Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf also chipped in with a single wicket each.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shoaib Malik pays befitting tribute to Shahid Afridi at Dubai stadium

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shoaib Malik pays befitting tribute to Shahid Afridi at Dubai stadium
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Harbhajan Singh all praises for Asif Ali after his blitz

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Harbhajan Singh all praises for Asif Ali after his blitz
Watch: Asif Ali's match-winning sixes against Afghanistan

Watch: Asif Ali's match-winning sixes against Afghanistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Top Taliban leader praises Afghan team after defeat

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Top Taliban leader praises Afghan team after defeat
T20 World Cup: Twitter overjoyed after Pakistan's victory, lavishes praise on Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: Twitter overjoyed after Pakistan's victory, lavishes praise on Afghanistan
'Asif Ali, you beauty': Pakistanis use their top-notch meme game to praise batter

'Asif Ali, you beauty': Pakistanis use their top-notch meme game to praise batter
Rashid Khan becomes fastest to reach 100 T20I wickets

Rashid Khan becomes fastest to reach 100 T20I wickets
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record
Rizwan equals Dhoni's record for most T20 dismissals as wicketkeeper in a year

Rizwan equals Dhoni's record for most T20 dismissals as wicketkeeper in a year
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi's presence enthrals Dubai crowd

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi's presence enthrals Dubai crowd
Shahid Afridi watches Pakistan vs Afghanistan match with daughters from the stands

Shahid Afridi watches Pakistan vs Afghanistan match with daughters from the stands
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Rampant Pakistan down heroic Afghan side in thriller

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Rampant Pakistan down heroic Afghan side in thriller

Latest

view all