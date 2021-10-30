Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi enjoys 'fantastic victory, fantastic coffee' in Dubai

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi sips coffee in Dubai. Photo: Shahid Afridi Twitter account

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Friday thanked the Pakistan cricket team for a "fantastic victory" against Afghanistan in Dubai.

Loud cheers erupted from the Dubai International Stadium crowd as Shahid Afridi was seen enjoying the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket match live from the stands, sipping coffee as he did.

The swashbuckling all-rounder praised Asif Ali's blitz, saying he enjoyed the right-handed batsman's inning.

"Fantastic Victory, fantastic coffee, fantastic atmosphere and my fantastic team. Enjoyed the match and Asif Ali’s finish," tweeted Shahid Afridi, with pictures of him enjoying the coffee from earlier during the game.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi tweeted pictures of him watching the Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash live from the stands in Dubai with his daughters.

In a picture he shared on Twitter, Shahid Afridi can be seen sitting on a sofa with his daughter, enjoying the game.

The all-rounder tweeted: "Once enjoyed playing, now enjoying watching them play."

Pakistan dominated the earlier part of the game against Afghanistan, taking five wickets before Afghanistan reached triple figures.

Spinner Imad Wasim took two wickets while Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf also chipped in with a single wicket each.

