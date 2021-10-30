 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 30 2021
NCOC starts rolling back COVID-19 restrictions from cities with 60% vaccination rate

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chairs a meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre. Photo: file
  • The NCOC has lifted all COVID-19 related restrictions from cities where at least 60% of the population have gotten themselves vaccinated.
  • All virus-related curbs have been abolished from marriage ceremonies, businesses and indoor dining in cities with 60% vaccination rate.
  • All public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 100% in these cities.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to roll back all COVID-19 related restrictions from cities where at least 60% of the population has gotten itself vaccinated against the disease, it emerged on Saturday.  

The decision was made in an NCOC meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar after reviewing progress in vaccination campaigns in various cities.

In its statement, the NCOC declared Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur as “Best Cities” for achieving vaccination of 60% of their population.

Rawalpindi, Skardu, Hunza, Peshawar, Jhelum and other cities have been declared “vaccinated” as 40% to 60% of the population in the cities has gotten the coronavirus shot.

All virus-related curbs have been abolished from marriage ceremonies, social gatherings, businesses, indoor dining and sports activities in cities with a 60% vaccination rate. All public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 100% in these cities.

However, in the rest of the cites, prevailing COVID-19 restrictions on marriage ceremonies, gatherings and sports activities will remain in force, at least till November 15. Public transport will be allowed to function with a maximum occupancy level of 80% in these cities.

The decision will be reviewed on November 12.

