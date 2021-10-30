 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

ECP rejects PTI leader Jamshed Cheema's nomination papers for NA-133 by-polls

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

PTIs Jamshed Iqbal Cheema speaking during a press conference. — APP.
PTI's Jamshed Iqbal Cheema speaking during a press conference. — APP.

  • ECP also rejects nomination papers of Cheema's wife and covering candidate, Musarat Jamshed Cheema 
  • Says nomination papers of both spouses rejected because they did not belong to the proposed constituency.
  • The polling for Lahore's NA-133 by-election will be held on December 5. 

LAHORE: The nomination papers for PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for Lahore's NA-133 by-polls have been rejected, Geo News reported Saturday.

Per the report, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also rejected the nomination papers of Cheema's wife, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, who is a covering candidate for the by-elections.

Citing the returning officer, the report further said that the nomination papers of both the spouses did not belong to the proposed constituency, therefore, they have been rejected.

It may be recalled that Cheema had recently resigned from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security to contest the by-elections.

The polling for Lahore's NA-133 by-election will be held on December 5. The seat fell vacant after senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, 73, had passed away earlier this month.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC starts rolling back COVID-19 restrictions from cities with 60% vaccination rate

NCOC starts rolling back COVID-19 restrictions from cities with 60% vaccination rate
12-member committee formed to negotiate between govt, TLP: Qadri

12-member committee formed to negotiate between govt, TLP: Qadri
Govt spares citizens another petrol bomb, rejects summary to increase price by Rs11.53

Govt spares citizens another petrol bomb, rejects summary to increase price by Rs11.53
An array of troubles: What lies ahead for the prime minister?

An array of troubles: What lies ahead for the prime minister?
Karachi commissioner forms body to select demolition firms to raze Nasla Tower

Karachi commissioner forms body to select demolition firms to raze Nasla Tower
Former PAF chief stresses need for pragmatically taking ties with US forward

Former PAF chief stresses need for pragmatically taking ties with US forward
Proscribed TLP’s march: President Arif Alvi seeks Ulema’s help to end protests

Proscribed TLP’s march: President Arif Alvi seeks Ulema’s help to end protests
11 lady sub-inspectors of Karachi police promoted to inspector rank

11 lady sub-inspectors of Karachi police promoted to inspector rank
Four dead, six injured in Karachi explosion

Four dead, six injured in Karachi explosion
FBISE to announce SSC Part 1 result on Nov 2

FBISE to announce SSC Part 1 result on Nov 2
'Tell your people to return home,' Fawad Chaudhry warns TLP protestors' families

'Tell your people to return home,' Fawad Chaudhry warns TLP protestors' families
6 protests, 6 agreements: A timeline of TLP protests

6 protests, 6 agreements: A timeline of TLP protests

Latest

view all