ECP rejects PTI leader Jamshed Cheema's nomination papers for NA-133 by-polls

ECP also rejects nomination papers of Cheema's wife and covering candidate, Musarat Jamshed Cheema

Says nomination papers of both spouses rejected because they did not belong to the proposed constituency.

LAHORE: The nomination papers for PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for Lahore's NA-133 by-polls have been rejected, Geo News reported Saturday.

Per the report, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also rejected the nomination papers of Cheema's wife, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, who is a covering candidate for the by-elections.

Citing the returning officer, the report further said that the nomination papers of both the spouses did not belong to the proposed constituency, therefore, they have been rejected.

It may be recalled that Cheema had recently resigned from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security to contest the by-elections.

The polling for Lahore's NA-133 by-election will be held on December 5. The seat fell vacant after senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, 73, had passed away earlier this month.